GCC health undersecretaries hold 7th virtual meeting

The Undersecretaries of the Ministries of Health in the GCC states on Monday held their seventh video-conference meeting to discuss the latest developments of Coronavirus (COVID-9).

The meeting convened on the decision of the emergency meeting of the GCC ministers of health which was held in the beginning of March to discuss the developments of the COVID-19 pandemics.

The Sultanate was represented at the meeting by Dr Mohammed bin Saif al Hosni, Undersecretary for Health Affairs at the Ministry of Health. Also present were, Dr Saif bin Salim al Abri, Director-General of Disease Surveillance and Control (DGDSC) and Dr Said bin Harib al Lamki, Director-General of Primary Health Care and member of Executive Body of the Health Council of the GCC countries and a number of officials of the health ministry.

The participants reviewed the minutes of the previous meeting held by the undersecretaries of the GCC ministries of health last week and the proposed agendas of the meeting of the GCC ministers of health scheduled for next Wednesday.

The undersecretaries of the GCC ministries of health valued the great efforts being made by the health professionals in the GCC countries to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. They also praised the cooperation between citizens, official entities and the private sector.

The undersecretaries exhorted citizens and expats of the GCC countries to apply the infection control criteria and avoid unnecessary gatherings and also to maintain the safety measures required in such a health emergency. They affirmed that the public should receive information only from the official sources and avoid the social media rumours and fake news. — ONA