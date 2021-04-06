GCC anti-corruption agencies meet

MUSCAT: The State Audit Institution (SAI) on Monday took part in the 20th specialists’ committee meeting of the GCC Anti-Corruption and Integrity Protection Agencies.

Held via video-conferencing, the meeting reviewed the action plan of activating collaboration and coordination activities among international departments of relations and cooperation of the integrity and anti-corruption agencies.

The meeting also discussed proposals and views of the auditing agencies members on the action plan in light of activating mechanisms of implementing guiding principles, as well as exchanging expertise among the GCC agencies. — ONA