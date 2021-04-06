Local 

GCC anti-corruption agencies meet

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: The State Audit Institution (SAI) on Monday took part in the 20th specialists’ committee meeting of the GCC Anti-Corruption and Integrity Protection Agencies.
Held via video-conferencing, the meeting reviewed the action plan of activating collaboration and coordination activities among international departments of relations and cooperation of the integrity and anti-corruption agencies.
The meeting also discussed proposals and views of the auditing agencies members on the action plan in light of activating mechanisms of implementing guiding principles, as well as exchanging expertise among the GCC agencies. — ONA

You May Also Like

Dancers bid to enter Guinness Records

Oman Observer Comments Off on Dancers bid to enter Guinness Records

French Week celebrations from March 14-21

Mai Al Abri Comments Off on French Week celebrations from March 14-21

Always In Our Hearts

Oman Observer Comments Off on Always In Our Hearts