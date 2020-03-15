GBSA announces key appointments

MUSCAT, MARch 15 – The Gulf Bond and Sukuk Association (GBSA), the trade association representing the Arabian Gulf fixed income market, announced that it has made appointments to key officer positions for 2020. Hitesh Asarpota Managing Director, Head Loan Syndications and Debt Capital Markets, Emirates NBD Capital, has been appointed as Chairman of the GBSA Regional Board. Rani Selwanes, Managing Director & Head of Investment Banking, NBK Capital, has been appointed as Vice Chairman.

Incoming GBSA Chairman Hitesh Asarpota said, “Uncertain market conditions at the moment underline the need for an organisation that gathers issuers, investors and regulators to shape the market agenda. I look forward to playing a leadership role in the association at this exciting time’’. Incoming GBSA Vice Chairman Rani Selwanes said: “GBSA has been at the forefront of contributing to the tremendous growth of the regional market over the past decade. The debt capital markets will continue to play a critical role in the development of our regional economies and I look forward to enhancing our ecosystem to further support its growth’’.