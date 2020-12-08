Gaza receives virus test kits, resumes screening
Hamas said it had received nearly 20,000 coronavirus test kits from the World Health Organization, after warning it could no longer perform testing in the Gaza Strip due to a shortage. The health ministry of the movement initially said on Monday the only laboratory in the territory able to analyse COVID-19 test samples had ceased its work “due to a lack of equipment” and called for urgent action. In a later statement, the ministry said it had received 19,500 kits from the WHO, allowing testing to restart. But the newly arrived batch “is only enough for eight days”, it added. — AFP