Gatherings cause spike in severe COVID-19 cases

While hinting at stringent measures again, Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, blamed illegal gatherings for the rising number of COVID-19 cases in intensive care units (ICUs).

“There are groups which continue to hold parties in farms, rest houses and closed places, and they gather in beaches and public place”, the minister said.

“There is clear disregard for social distancing and other rules in public places”, the minister said, with a warning note, “perhaps we will have to resort to partial closure of some hotspot areas in the future”.

At the weekend, a group was arrested by Al Dakhiliyah Governorate Police for gathering in a farm in violation of the Supreme Committee’s decision.

In another case, Muscat Municipality raided a restaurant in Muttrah which was holding a night event, and legal measures were initiated against the restaurant management.

As per the Supreme Committee’s decision, those found organising gatherings will face a fine of RO 1,500, while those who participate in gatherings will be fined RO 100.

Speaking during the 16th media briefing of the Supreme Committee, Dr Al Saeedi expressed concern over the record increase in the number of infected people in the ICUs.

“The return of employees and the opening of commercial activities is one of the factors causing the spread of the virus, but the main factor in the increase in the number of infected cases is due to lack of compliance with precautionary measures and social distancing”, he said.

He revealed that there were 190 patients admitted in intensive care units as on Thursday last.

The recovery rate, according to Dr Al Saeedi, has decreased from 94 to 91 per cent due to the increase in cases, while the death rate stood at 1 per cent in the Sultanate.

He called on all government and private agencies to adhere to the decisions and guidelines to limit the spread of the virus.

While expressing optimism that the first batch of the vaccine will reach Oman before the end of the year, he said, “distribution of the vaccines will start first with the medical and security personnel and then to the most vulnerable groups and those with chronic diseases”.

