Gas exploration agreement signed with Eni, BP Oman

Muscat: The Ministry of Oil and Gas (MOG) in Oman has signed a gas exploration agreement with Italy’s Eni and BP Oman for concession block 77, a statement said. on Wednesday.

The agreement involves seismic studies and the drilling of exploration wells and it is hoped this could also lead to the discovery of new oil fields, it said.

“It is hoped that the efforts of both these companies will succeed in the discovery of new oil fields that will contribute to the oil reserves and raise the rate of oil and gas production in the Sultanate,” the statement said.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.