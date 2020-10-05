Garcia claims PGA Sanderson Farms title

Sergio Garcia made a tap-in birdie on the 72nd hole to win the Sanderson Farms Championship on Sunday, taking his first US PGA title since capturing the 2017 Masters.

The 40-year-old Spaniard dropped his approach inside 3 1/2 feet and eagled the par-5 14th to match US clubhouse leader Peter Malnati, then landed an 8-iron from 171 yards just 2 1/2 feet from the cup at 18 and made the winning putt.

“It’s pretty sweet,” Garcia said after a smile and fist pump in celebration. “It’s great. Obviously a lot of hard work.” Garcia fired a five-under par 67 to finish 72 holes at the Country Club of Jackson, Mississippi, on 19-under 269 and edge Malnati, who was in the clubhouse with the lead for two hours, by a stroke.

“This game is my dream job,” Malnati said. “I get to do it every day. It beats me up and it’s tough. To have a day like today, what I did out there, just felt awesome. I feel like I won the tournament.” — AFP

