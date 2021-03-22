Gandhi Peace Prize for late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos

Muscat: The Gandhi Peace Prize for the year 2019 has been conferred on Late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos by the Government of India, a statement from the country’s Press Information Bureau said.

The Gandhi Peace Prize is an annual award instituted by Government of India in 1995 to mark the 125th Birth Anniversary commemoration year of Mahatma Gandhi.

The Jury for Gandhi Peace Prize chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and comprises the Chief Justice of India and leader of the single largest Opposition Party in Lok Sabha. Also part of the Jury is the speaker of the Lok Sabha, Founder of Sulabh International Social Service Organisation.

The Jury met on March 19, 2021 and after due deliberations, unanimously decided to select Late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos as the recipient of the Gandhi Peace Prize for the year 2019, in recognition of his outstanding contributions for social, economic, and political transformation through non-violent and other Gandhian methods.

“His Majesty Sultan Qaboos was a visionary leader whose twin policy of moderation and mediation in addressing international issues won him praise and respect across the globe. He played an important role in supporting peace efforts in various regional disputes and conflicts. H.M. Sultan Qaboos was the architect of the special ties between India and Oman. He had studied in India and always maintained a special relationship with India. Under his leadership, India and Oman became strategic partners, and our mutually beneficial, comprehensive partnership strengthened and scaled newer heights,” the press release said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled the contribution of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos to India-Oman ties when he passed away by saying that he was “a true friend of India and provided strong leadership for developing a strategic partnership between India and Oman”. Prime Minister had also remembered him as “visionary leader and statesman” and a “beacon of peace for our region and the world.”

Gandhi Peace Prize recognizes the unparalleled vision and leadership of the Late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said in strengthening relations between India and Oman, and his efforts to promote peace and non-violence in the Gulf region.

The past awardees include Dr. Julius Nyerere, Former President of Tanzania; Dr. Gerhard Fischer, Federal Republic of Germany; Ramakrishna Mission; Baba Amte (Shri Murlidhar Devidas Amte); Late Dr. Nelson Mandela, former President of South Africa; Grameen Bank of Bangladesh; Archbishop Desmond Tutu of South Africa; Chandi Prasad Bhatt & Indian Space Research Organisation.

Recent awardees include Vivekananda Kendra, India (2015); Akshaya Patra Foundation, India and Sulabh International (Jointly for 2016); Ekal Abhiyan Trust, India (2017) and Yohei Sasakawa, Japan (2018).

The award carries an amount of Rs 1 crore, a citation, a plaque and an exquisite traditional handicraft/ handloom item.