Full attendance in government offices from December 6

Muscat: The Supreme Committee tasked with handling the developments resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic, has decided to terminate its earlier decision on the reduction of staff in the offices of the state administrative apparatus and the other public legal persons starting from Sunday December 6.

The Supreme Committee has also allowed the issuance of tourist visas provided that the tourists enter the Sultanate in tourist groups organized by hotels and tourism companies.

The Supreme Committee has decided to open a new package of commercial and industrial activities taking into consideration compliance with the preventive measures.