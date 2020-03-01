Main Uncategorized 

Fuel prices for March announced

Oman Observer ,

Muscat: The National Subsidy System has announced the fuel prices for the month of March 2020.

The new prices are 210 baisas for M95, 200 baisas for M91 and 229 baisas for diesel.

The fuel prices for M95 and M91 reduced by 5 baisas, while prices for diesel reduced by 6 baisas.

 

 

 

