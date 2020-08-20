Fresh faces to promote objectives of Vision 2040

The Majlis Ash’Shura on commended the recent Royal decrees issued by His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik on restructuring the state’s administrative apparatus.

The Majlis said in a statement on Thursday that the Royal action pumped fresh blood into the administrative apparatus through the inclusion of Omanis known for their expertise in different spheres. This, the statement added, will help promote the objectives of Oman Vision 2040 so that it could reflect the aspirations of the people of Oman and, eventually, realize His Majesty’s pledge to shuttle Oman into a new orbit of rebuilding and development.

The Majlis expressed its deep appreciation for the inclusion of a group of Majlis Ash’Shura members into the state’s administrative apparatus is an indication that they won the confidence of His Majesty for their aptitude to contribute to the renaissance march and enhance interaction between the Majlis and the government.

In particular, the Majlis hailed the Royal decrees for appointing more women ministers and officials. At the conclusion of its statement, the Majlis reiterated its resolve to activate the regulatory and legislative powers granted to it with the prime aim of better serving the interests of citizens. ONA