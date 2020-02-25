French week to feature glimpses of Sultanate in 1977

Muscat, Feb 25 – The Ambassador of France to Oman, Renaud Salins, announced the details of the French Week 2020 with its slogan “Modern savoir-faire, timeless elegance,” in Muscat on Tuesday, The web page www.frenchweekinoman.com and their Instagram profile @frenchweek was also launched. The ambassador was delighted with the response from sponsors, the number of which was almost double that of the previous year. “It’s an amazing response,” he said, “and demonstrates the popularity of the previous two years within the commercial, tourism and hospitality sectors, and their desire to be involved again’’.

“We have also been greatly encouraged by the arts, fashion and cultural entities to expand their presence, and to this end have three amazing expels of the French stylish savoir-faire, for you. First, a world-famous collection of Julie Eulalie created jewellery, then a breathtaking dress creation by Maison Julien Vermeulen, a master of ‘plumasserie,’ and finally a daring and innovative exhibition of copper weave wear by Aloys Picard Studio Maille’’. He explained that this unique artistry will be ‘on show’ at the Opera Galleria from March 16 to 21, and must surely appeal to the elegance and fashion sense ubiquitous in ‘le femme’.

The third edition of the French Week will kickstart on March 12 with ‘Designing Sustainable Cities Conference,’ where participants will be addressed, engage with four themed panel discussions and take part in workshops on such topics as safe cities, smart electricity and water networks and metering, innovative recycling and energy sustainability. “Nine different French companies, and their Omani partners, are looking to embrace Oman’s enthusiasm for innovation, and explore future possibilities together,” said the ambassador.

Towards the end of the week’s festivities, the ambassador was delighted to announce that renowned journalist and photographer Susan Held would present a photographic exhibition of 15 frames entitled: “Oman 1977, Tribute to Eternal Oman’’.

Held took these while she was in Oman to cover the inauguration of the InterContinental Hotel Muscat, and they provide a graphic portrait of Oman in the earliest days of the renaissance, and form a touching tribute to those who have gone before.

“Of course,” smiled the Ambassador, “this would not be a typical French occasion without the gastronomic delights of the Mother France, and the week’s official launch will be a Cocktail Evening at the Ambassador’s Residence for around 400 invited guests and dignitaries.” The offering will include soup, meat, seafood and vegetable delicacies from the provinces and sweets, breads, cheeses and ice creams to tempt every taste.

Closing the week will be another showpiece for French cuisine, the ‘Gout de France,’ a Unesco recognized heritage event that pays tribute to French gastronomy, which will be served up by Chef Emmanuel Pauliat, Executive Chef at the InterContinental Hotel Muscat.

Last year, French Week attracted ten thousand people, and with Carrefour and Al Meera retail outlets featuring French foods during the week, and selected schools, universities, colleges and workplaces being catered to by French based caterers Newrest and Sodexo/Socat, along with all the other activities planned, the French Week 2020 organisers are confident of a significantly greater turnout to what has become a ‘must do’ event on the calendar.

