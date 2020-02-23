French Publishers received

Muscat: Dr Abdulmunim bin Mansour al Hasani, Minister of Information, received Vincent Montagne, President of French Publishers Association, Chairman of Paris International Book Fair, in Muscat on Sunday. The delegation is attending the 25th edition of Muscat International Book Fair. They discussed cooperation between the French Publishers Association and cultural institutions in the Sultanate, in addition to cooperation between Muscat International Book Fair and Paris International Book Fair. During his participation as a guest of honour in the 25th edition of Muscat International Book Fair, the President of the French Publishers Association affirmed the continuous successes made by the previous editions of Muscat International Book Fair. — ONA

