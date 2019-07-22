Free entry for SAF museum in Renaissance Day

Muscat: The Sultan’s Armed Forces(SAF) Museum will open to the public for free on Tuesday from 8am to 2pm, in coincidence with the Sultanate’s celebrations of the blessed Renaissance Day, July 23rd.

This step comes to give the public the opportunity to see the contents of the museum that reflect the progress of the Sultan’s Armed Forces which shows the attention and interest these forces enjoy from His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, through many manuscripts, figures and historical weapons that tell the history of the Omani military.