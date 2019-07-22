Main Oman 

Free entry for SAF museum in Renaissance Day

Oman Observer ,

Muscat: The Sultan’s Armed Forces(SAF) Museum will open to the public for free on Tuesday from 8am to 2pm, in coincidence with the Sultanate’s celebrations of the blessed Renaissance Day, July 23rd.

This step comes to give the public the opportunity to see the contents of the museum that reflect the progress of the Sultan’s Armed Forces which shows the attention and interest these forces enjoy from His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, through many manuscripts, figures and historical weapons that tell the history of the Omani military.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 3941 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

A book on Sohar Ship released

Oman Observer Comments Off on A book on Sohar Ship released

Boeing expands scope of services to Oman Air 787 fleet

Oman Observer Comments Off on Boeing expands scope of services to Oman Air 787 fleet

OOCEP named fastest-growing oil and gas company in the Middle East

Oman Observer Comments Off on OOCEP named fastest-growing oil and gas company in the Middle East