Free Covid-19 tests for students on foreign scholarships

Muscat: The Ministry of Higher Education, Research, and Innovation has signed an agreement with the Oman Society for Petroleum Services (OPAL) to offer free Covid-19 tests to students on foreign scholarships during the academic year (2020/2021).

The agreement was signed by Dr. Bakhait bin Ahmed bin Suhail al-Mahri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation for Higher Education, and Abdul Rahman bin Humaid al Yahya, CEO, OPAL.

Under the agreement, OPAL will provide free Covid-19 tests to around 600 students on scholarships for the academic year 2020/2021 at one of the medical centers specialized in conducting such examinations. The Directorate General of Scholarships will prepare the list, which will be submitted to the health center.

Students must go for a Covid test 72 hours before the date of their travel, or as per the new guidelines for inbound and outbound travellers.

