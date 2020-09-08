Framework ready for opening of schools

Muscat: Authorities have started putting things in place to ensure a smooth back to school transition in Oman.

Schools in Oman that suspended conventional classes since March have been allowed to gradually resume operations from November, in parallel with online education.

The Supreme Committee on COVID-19 under the Chairmanship of Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al Busaidi, Minister of Interior, cleared on Monday the general framework prepared by the Ministry of Education.

The plan included operating schools in the Sultanate during the academic year 2020/2021, despite the prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The education framework consists of executive procedures and schemes for the development of work mechanisms to ensure quality and comprehensiveness of education, as well as health precautions, for all students in the Sultanate, irrespective of the variation in styles, an official statement said.

The committee will follow up on the assessment of health data associated with the educational process in the Sultanate’s schools and take further decisions accordingly.

The Ministry of Health has been meeting with the schools to develop a procedural plan before the start of the next academic year.

The major plans include preparing a database of school students who suffer from chronic diseases. Efforts will are on to ensure that all students get vaccinations as per a schedule and according to different age groups.

There will be a special press conference dedicated to the sector in the presence of the Minister of Education.

“The press conference will focus on the start of the school year and the procedures for the return of children to schools,” said the Minister of Health and the member of the Supreme Committee on COVID-19.