Four Omani companies among the top 100 in Middle East region

Forbes magazine has ranked four Omani companies among the Top Companies in the Middle East 2019 list.

The top 100 listed companies are the largest and most profitable companies listed on the region’s stock exchanges.

The companies are: Bank Muscat, Omantel, Oman International Development and Investment Company (Ominvest) and National Bank of Oman.

The magazine said that the profits of Bank Muscat reached RO 185.6 million in 2019 ($482 million) with fixed assets are valued at 12.3 billion ($31.9 billion)

NBO achieved profits of RO 51.35 million ($133.5 million) and fixed assets are valued at RO 3.65 billion ($9.5 billion).

Omantel achieved profits of RO 299.6 million ($779 million) in 2019 and the company’s fixed assets are worth RO 7.6 billion ($19.8 billion).

Ominvest’s profits in 2019 was RO 49.6 million ($128.96 million) and the company possesses fixed assets worth RO 3 billion ($7.8 billion).