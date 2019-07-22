Main Oman 

Four injured in Muscat hotel fire: PACDA

Muscat: Four people were injured in a fire that broke out at a hotel in Muscat on Monday.

According to the Public Authority of Civil Defense and Ambulance (PACDA), the firefighters were able to extinguish a fire in a hotel in the state of Boushar. The hotel occupants were evacuated and the detainees rescued by a hydraulic crane. Four people sustained minor to serious injuries.

The injured were transferred to the hospital by ambulance after emergency first aid.

 

 

