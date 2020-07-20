Local 

Four held in drug cases

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Directorate-General for Combating Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances arrested a drug trafficker involved with international drug cartels to smuggle drugs into the Sultanate.

The police recovered 126 kg of hash besides quantities of opium and psychotropic tablets, from the defendant. The police also arrested an Asian woman who connived with the defendant by selling the drugs.

Meanwhile, the Police Command of North Al Batinah Governorate took legal action against two Asians for possessing hash and crystal meth for the purpose of trafficking.

Royal Oman Police calls upon citizens and expats to report any information that could help track drug dealers and smugglers by calling the toll-free number 1444, or visiting the nearest police station. –ONA

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 7302 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Batinah school wins first place in reading initiatives contest

Oman Observer Comments Off on Batinah school wins first place in reading initiatives contest

Omani students shine at Doha innovation meet

Oman Observer Comments Off on Omani students shine at Doha innovation meet

Private sector told to submit Omanisation plan by Jan 31

Samuel Kutty Comments Off on Private sector told to submit Omanisation plan by Jan 31