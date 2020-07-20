Four held in drug cases

Muscat: The Directorate-General for Combating Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances arrested a drug trafficker involved with international drug cartels to smuggle drugs into the Sultanate.

The police recovered 126 kg of hash besides quantities of opium and psychotropic tablets, from the defendant. The police also arrested an Asian woman who connived with the defendant by selling the drugs.

Meanwhile, the Police Command of North Al Batinah Governorate took legal action against two Asians for possessing hash and crystal meth for the purpose of trafficking.

Royal Oman Police calls upon citizens and expats to report any information that could help track drug dealers and smugglers by calling the toll-free number 1444, or visiting the nearest police station. –ONA