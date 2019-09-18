Main 

Four arrested for removing vehicle number plates

Oman Observer

Muscat: Royal Oman Police (ROP) arrested four citizens on charges of vandalism, which included removal of vehicle number plates.

As per the official sources, the Ibri police station received reports from several victims that the number plates of their vehicles were removed off or vandalized when parked in front of their homes.

Legal action has been taken against them.

Royal Oman Police on Tuesday confirmed reports about the theft of a number of vehicles by reprogramming the keys of the stolen ones.

Police said that ten suspects and their accomplices were arrested.

Police urged people to take precautions while parking their vehicles.

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 4267 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Magnificent IZNIK

Clive Gracey Comments Off on Magnificent IZNIK

Woman held for boasting of driving at 200 km/hour

Vinod Nair Comments Off on Woman held for boasting of driving at 200 km/hour

$100m worth pact for developing copper-gold reserves in Yanqul

JOMAR MENDOZA Comments Off on $100m worth pact for developing copper-gold reserves in Yanqul