Four arrested for removing vehicle number plates

Muscat: Royal Oman Police (ROP) arrested four citizens on charges of vandalism, which included removal of vehicle number plates.

As per the official sources, the Ibri police station received reports from several victims that the number plates of their vehicles were removed off or vandalized when parked in front of their homes.

Legal action has been taken against them.

Royal Oman Police on Tuesday confirmed reports about the theft of a number of vehicles by reprogramming the keys of the stolen ones.

Police said that ten suspects and their accomplices were arrested.

Police urged people to take precautions while parking their vehicles.