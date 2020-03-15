Foundation stone laid for KOM 6 at Al Rusayl

MUSCAT, MARch 15 – The foundation stone of the sixth building in the Knowledge Oasis Muscat (KOM) and the facility building in Al Rusayl Industrial City was laid on Sunday under the auspices of Hilal bin Hamad al Hasani, Chief Executive Officer of the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn). Al Hasani stressed that the two projects come along the lines of Madayn’s constant efforts to provide advanced services and facilities that encourage local, regional and international investments in its various industrial cities. “These projects play a key role in contributing to the advancement of the industrial sector in the Sultanate, and eventually reflect positively on the national economy and the business environment,” Al Hasani pointed out.

He added, “In light of the rapid industrial growth in the country and to contributing in achieving Oman 2040 vision, Madayn alongside its investment arm — Shumookh Investment and Services Company, aim at developing the infrastructure in the various industrial cities across Oman. These efforts play a major role in realising ‘live-work-play’ environments and developing advanced infrastructure that is able to compete globally and attract new investments and partnerships’’.

Due to the high occupancy rates in the existing buildings in the Knowledge Oasis Muscat (KOM), the masterplan of KOM requires the establishment of more buildings to attract more local and foreign companies. In addition to KOM 6 building project and the facility building project in Al Rusayl, more projects will be announced soon in KOM, Al Mazunah Free Zone and the other industrial cities pertaining to Madayn. In addition, Madayn is currently implementing major infrastructure projects in its various industrial cities.

Al Hasani calls upon Omani Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) registered with the Public Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Riyada) and the local companies to submit their proposals related to supply and construction services to the main contractor of the two projects in KOM and Al Rusayl.

On his part, Musallam al Hudaifi, Chief Executive Officer of Shumookh Investment and Services — the investment arm of Madayn, stated that KOM 6 project in the Knowledge Oasis Muscat and the facility building in Al Rusayl Industrial City come in line with the key projects implemented by Shumookh. “The total cost of developing KOM 6 building at the Knowledge Oasis Muscat is estimated at RO 10.3 million. With a total building area of 51,000 sqm and 500 parking spaces on two-floor basement, the project will consist of eight floors (two-floor basement + ground floor + six floors). Besides, the building will comprise 21,000 sqm of rental area that will provide a variety of services and facilities to the visitors and employees based at the Knowledge Oasis Muscat and its adjacent areas,” Al Hudaifi informed.

Moreover, the total value of developing the facility building at Al Rusayl Industrial City is pegged at RO 4.2 million. With a total building area of 19,000 sqm and 230 parking spaces at the basement level, the facility building will consist of 10 floors (one-level basement + ground floor + eight floors). Featuring a rental area of 8,500 sqm, the building will provide various facilities to the visitors and employees based at Al Rusayl Industrial City and the neighbouring areas. The facilities will include banking services, travel agency, cafes, restaurants and groceries, in addition to office spaces for government and private bodies.

