Fossil unveils Wear OS-powered smartwatches

Diesel and Skagen, both portfolio brands of the Texas-headquartered Fossil Group, have unveiled their new Wear OS-powered smartwatches at the ongoing CES here. Both brands align themselves under a diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands of the Fossil Group. Diesel launched a touchscreen smartwatch — the Fadelite — which is designed to be worn by both men and women, and is powered by Wear OS by Google and the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 platform. “The first noteworthy design detail is the transparent strap. Available in four striking colours the colours seem to “fade,” inspiring the name of the watch,” the company said.

