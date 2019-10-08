Forum seeks setting up of SDG database on human rights

The need to strengthen coordination and sharing of knowledge among institutions involved in sustainable development goals (SDGs) was emphasised by speakers on the second day of the human rights workshop here on Tuesday.

They also stressed on developing a comprehensive national database on the SDGs related to human rights in the Sultanate, and strengthening evaluation mechanisms for the implementation of the goals.

The workshop, which concluded on Tuesday, was organised by Oman Human Rights Commission in cooperation with the OHCHR Regional Office in Beirut. It was attended by more than 50 participants from different entities in the Sultanate.

A number of papers were presented on the last day of the workshop discussing topics like the role of NHRIs in the implementation of the sustainable development goals in accordance with the United Nations Charter.

Papers also looked into the role of the Oman Centre for Governance and Sustainability in the implementation of the sustainable development goals 2030 in the Sultanate through applying the principle of partnership and mechanisms to evaluate plans to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.