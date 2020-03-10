Forum discusses challenges of social insurance system

MUSCAT, MARCH 10 – With a view to addressing the future outlook of investment in insurance system and how to make it a sustainable initiative, the First Social Insurance Forum was launched on Monday under auspices of Sayyid Salem bin Muslim al Busaidy, Under-secretary of the Ministry of Civil Service for Administrative Development Affairs. The three-day forum is being organised by the Public Authority for Social Insurance (PASI) with participation from stakeholders, experts and policymakers at JW Marriott, Muscat.

The forum will throw light on the third stage strategic plan (2021-2025) of the authority, its opportunities and challenges and the role of information technology in enhancing the insurance system and social protection so that the beneficiaries can avail of it easily. Dr Faisal al Farsi, General Director of PASI, said, “This forum reflects the keenness and interest of those involved in social insurance. It represents the second step of the third stage of PASI’s strategic plan, which is the first executive plan for the authority’s 2040 vision aiming to place it among the top ranks of the best social insurance institutions in the world.”

“Over a period of three days, this forum will provide an appropriate opportunity for dialogue and exchange of opinions and ideas to identify experiences that have been evaluated by associations, international organisations as the best practices in managing social insurance and retirement institutions. We expect to benefit from them and come up with recommendations appropriate to our needs so we can use them as inputs to projects and initiatives of the third stage of the strategic plan of the Authority,” he said.

On the first day, the forum discussed ‘Oman Vision 2040 towards social protection’; ‘Display of sustainable development goals’, ‘Trends and emerging issues in social protection systems’; ‘Evaluation of prospects of social protection system in Oman’; ‘Results of the report on developing social protection in Arab countries 2019’ and ‘The best practices for designing social protection systems and challenges’.