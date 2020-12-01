Former South Korean president Chun Doo convicted

SEOUL: Former South Korean President Chun Doo Hwan received a suspended sentence of several months on Monday for defamation.

The 89-year-old former dictator was charged in May 2018 on charges of defaming Catholic priest and former democracy activist Cho Chul Hyun,- also known as Cho Bi Oh, who died in 2016 – and wrongly calling him a liar in his memoirs published in 2017. According to his own account, Cho had seen gunshots being deliberately aimed at civilians from helicopters when the 1980 demonstrations in Gwangju were suppressed. — dpa

Related