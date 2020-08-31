Former President of India Pranab Mukherjee passes away

New Delhi: Former President of India Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday, confirmed his son Abhijit.

He was 84.

Taking to Twitter, Abhijit wrote, “With a Heavy Heart , this is to inform you that my father Shri Pranab Mukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital & prayers ,duas & prarthanas from people throughout India ! I thank all of You”.

Mukherjee, a Congress stalwart was admitted to the hospital in Delhi Cantonment on August 10 and was operated the same day for removal of a clot in his brain.

The condition of former President declined on Monday morning after he suffered a septic shock due to his lung infection, the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital said.

He later developed a lung infection.

Mukherjee had also tested positive for COVID-19 at the time of his admission and later developed a respiratory infection

Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017. Agencies