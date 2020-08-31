Main 

Former President of India Pranab Mukherjee passes away

Oman Observer

New Delhi: Former President of India Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday, confirmed his son Abhijit.

He was 84.

Taking to Twitter, Abhijit wrote, “With a Heavy Heart , this is to inform you that my father Shri Pranab Mukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital & prayers ,duas & prarthanas from people throughout India ! I thank all of You”.

Mukherjee, a Congress stalwart was admitted to the hospital in Delhi Cantonment on August 10 and was operated the same day for removal of a clot in his brain.

The condition of former President declined on Monday morning after he suffered a septic shock due to his lung infection, the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital said.

He later developed a lung infection.

Mukherjee had also tested positive for COVID-19 at the time of his admission and later developed a respiratory infection

Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017. Agencies

You May Also Like

Forty eight killed in bus accident in northern India

Oman Observer Comments Off on Forty eight killed in bus accident in northern India

Oman-India bilateral trade reaches $3.89bn

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman-India bilateral trade reaches $3.89bn

Education Council reviews progress of the sector

Oman Observer Comments Off on Education Council reviews progress of the sector