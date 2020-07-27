Foreign Ministry’s Secretary General holds virtual meeting with Turkish Deputy FM

Muscat: Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidi, Secretary General of the Foreign Ministry held a meeting via video conferencing on Monday with Sedat Onal, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed aspects of the existing bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and means of enhancing and developing economic, commercial and cultural cooperation.

The two sides also exchanged viewpoints on several regional and international issues of common interest.

A number of respective ambassadors at the Foreign Ministry took part in the meeting. –ONA