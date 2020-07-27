Local 

Foreign Ministry’s Secretary General holds virtual meeting with Turkish Deputy FM

Oman Observer

Muscat: Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidi, Secretary General of the Foreign Ministry held a meeting via video conferencing on Monday with Sedat Onal, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed aspects of the existing bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and means of enhancing and developing economic, commercial and cultural cooperation.

The two sides also exchanged viewpoints on several regional and international issues of common interest.

A number of respective ambassadors at the Foreign Ministry took part in the meeting. –ONA

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 7401 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Crackdown on fishing of abalone

Oman Observer Comments Off on Crackdown on fishing of abalone

Abdelkarim, Shuang clinch Asian football awards

Haridev Pushparaj Comments Off on Abdelkarim, Shuang clinch Asian football awards

Omani-British media forum kicks off at Oxford University

Oman Observer Comments Off on Omani-British media forum kicks off at Oxford University