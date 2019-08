BAGHDAD: The foreign ministers of Iraq, Egypt and Jordan on Sunday held talks in Baghdad on anti-terrorism cooperation and support for the reconstruction of Iraq in the wake of IS occupation, Iraqi Foreign Ministry sources said.

Iraq’s Mohammed al Hakim, Egypt’s Sameh Shoukry and Jordan’s Aymanal Safadi were expected to meet with Iraqi leaders including President Barham Salih and Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi later on Sunday, the ministry sources added.

In December 2017, Iraq declared that its territory had been liberated from IS militants after a US-backed military campaign lasting more than three years.

However, IS operatives have since carried out attacks against security forces and civilians in different parts of Iraq. In March, the leaders of the three countries vowed at a Cairo meeting to coordinate their anti-terrorism efforts and jointly resolve conflicts in the region. Iraq and Jordan are neighbours of war-torn Syria.

In recent years, Egypt has mounted a military campaign against fighters, who have claimed a string of deadly attacks in the country.

Jordan is a key pro-Western ally and a supporter of US-led campaigns against extremists in Syria and Iraq.

— dpa

Related