Foreign Minister receives EXIM Bank President

Sayyid Badr Hamad al Busaidy, Foreign Minister, today received Kimberly Reed, President and Chairman of Export-Import (EXIM) Bank of the United States of America (USA) in Muscat on Monday. The meeting reviewed friendship and cooperation relations between the Sultanate and the USA. The meeting also explored means of promoting financial and banking cooperation and enhancing trade and investment partnership between the two friendly countries, within the framework of the Sultanate-US Free Trade Agreement (FTA), as well as the existing strategic relations. They reiterated keenness to support areas of science and technology transfer and entrepreneurship as per the agreement signed on this regard. They also explored means of polishing youth skills to achieve the prospective goals sought by the two countries. — ONA

