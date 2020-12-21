Main 

Foreign minister meets Saudi counterpart

Riyadh: Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidi, Foreign Minister met with Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia.

During the meeting, held at the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday, the two sides underlined the depth of fraternal relations between the two countries. They also stressed the joint keenness to sustain cooperation in various fields to achieve mutual benefits.

The two sides affirmed their support for the joint action march within the GCC framework. They also exchanged views on several issues and latest developments. –ONA

 

