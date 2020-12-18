For the Love of Bollywood!

Besides a lot that connects India & Oman, be it food, language, traditions, common values, etc., one thing that strengthens the bond these two nations share is their love for cinema.

I have come across many Omanis who love watching Bollywood movies. One probable reason for it could be the sheer number of movies made each year, along with the fact that nowadays the movie buffs prefer a good story line that is portrayed by talented actors, over stardom that prevailed over the past decades of Indian cinema.

The beauty of Indian Cinema is that it is thoroughly entertaining or message centric, and many times, both. The year gone by though was an entirely different experience for all age groups, Bollywood has certainly managed to provide its viewers a great deal of meaningful cinema in 2020. Here’s a pick of what I have enjoyed the most:

1 Angrezi Medium (~English Medium): A story of a father-daughter relationship where the humble, small town businessman father crosses all hurdles to help his daughter pursue her seemingly unattainable dream of studying in London. Stellar performances by the star-cast especially by the legendary Irrfan Khan as his last movie before succumbing to cancer earlier this year.

2Kaamyaab (~Successful): Though premiered in 2018, and available for public view this year, this is one of the finest performances by actor Sanjay Mishra who portrays a Bollywood actor who was about to break the record for the most roles played in the cinema industry but realises that he had retired too soon. He then resolves to face the camera one last time for his most memorable role yet.

3 Sir (~Salutation): Theatrically released in India in late 2020, the movie is a soul-stirring tale of dreams, emotional intimacy and the belongingness that the couple shares and how one may find soulmates in the most unexpected places. Story revolves around how the couple is united by their silent love for each other, speaking through those silences, and waiting for what lies ahead of them. Tillotama Shome delivers one of her finest performances.

4 Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior: A movie full of excellent performances, action packed powerful scenes and appealing visual effects, is a delight to watch and sets the adrenaline level high throughout. It is a story from the life of a military warrior named Tanhaji from the central part of India and needless to say, actor Ajay Devgn is indeed the best choice for playing the role of the braveheart.

5 Chhapaak (~Splash): The movie is based on real life story of an acid-attach survivor in India who seeks justice for the crime committed against her. It shows how she & her family goes through the trials & tribulations of the process, being able to bring a change in the laws for sale freely available of acid, and also find love. One of the finest performances by Deepika Padukone.

6 Gunjan Saxena – The Kargil Girl: The movie is based on the true life story of first woman Indian Air Force Officer to go to war for India and is a heart-warming tale of a feminist father and his high-spirited daughter who since childhood itself, wants to be a successful fighter pilot someday. Movie showcases how women are able to break gender stereotypes amidst societal challenges and excel in territories that were earlier defined as ‘men only’.

7 Dil Bechara (~Helpless Heart): The movie is a Hindi language adaptation of the popular novel ‘The Fault in Our Stars’ by John Green. It is the story of two youngsters who are fighting cancer and decide to live life to its fullest before giving up to what destiny has in store for them. This shall stay the most memorable performances by the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput whose brilliant one-shot title track is a must watch.

8 Thappad (~Slap): A story about the life of a married couple living comfortably in their home having routine lives that gets disturbed because of one a single act of anger which makes the couple rethink about the things they thought for themselves and in their life together. Tapsee Pannu renders yet another mature performance of her career.

9 Shakuntala Devi (~Name): The movie is a biographical account of Shakuntala Devi, the renowned Mathematician from India, who has amazing skills at solving mathematical problems in record time which won her admiration from world over. Vidya Balan effortlessly plays the character with poise and aces this one.

10 Ludo (~The Board Game): The talented Anurag Basu delivers yet another sitting-on-the-edge thriller drama which is a blend of four parallel stories, the characters of which very interestingly cross path at a common instance, and where he himself takes on to play the crucial role at the helm of all these stories. This one remains my favourite!

As 2020 winds up and we enter another year of hope and happiness, the Indian Cinema is also set to promise a whole lot of entertainment ahead. And as they say “Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost”!

Dr Priti Swarup

