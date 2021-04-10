For camping lovers, Wadi Thraf is the destination

Wadi Tharf in the Wilayat of Duqm, 120 km from the centre of the wilayat, is distinguished by its picturesque nature and its varied dense trees and low temperature throughout the season. It is a tourist destination for lovers of camping, trekking and travel enthusiasts.

In the wadi, which is one of the largest wadis in Duqm and the governorate of Al Wusta in general, there are mangroves, Ghaf trees, palm trees and natural herbs that are commensurate with the nature of the wadi. Several types of migratory birds around the world are present in the four seasons and there are some rocks with beautiful formations.

Khula id Al Junaibi said that Wadi Tharf includes three wells on the eastern side and also have khawrs such as Khawr Dharf, Khawr Mataqa, and Al Khor Al Oud, that contain shrimp and bayah fish. There are also five wells on the western side, characterised by soft white sand.

Ayn al Hob, is an ancient well-known spring for the people near the wadi and is distinguished by its freshwater, as these wells were a source for watering the convoys passing by and the people of the wilayat near the wadi and it is still a source of drinking for camels and livestock.

Thuwaini al Junaibi, one of the residents of Wadi Tharf, said that the area of the wadi extends about 50 km in length and flows into the sea. there is an ancient archaeological landmark built of stones in a circular shape called the Sifah in addition to the presence of reefs in it such as Ras Mabid and Ras Ahlit and the reefs of al Remraam, Halmit, Abu Ghashaba and khab al Thor, and these places are inhabited by the owners of camels, livestock and the people of the desert.