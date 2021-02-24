Follow safety guidelines to avoid fires: PACDA

MUSCAT, Feb 24 – The Public Authority for Civil Defensce and Ambulance (PACDA) has called on residential, industrial, and agricultural facilities to follow the procedures to prevent the occurrence of various dangerous accidents.

Brigadier Salim bin Yahya al Hinai, Director General of Civil Defence at the Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulance (PACDA), said that it has been giving attention to public safety via awareness campaigns on various media and through lectures to reduce the occurrence of various accidents.

He said that PACDA carries out continuous field visits and urges companies operating in the industrial zones to adhere to the safety requirements.

Al Hinai said out that among the most important causes of fires in industrial facilities is a failure to comply with the requirements set by the Civil Protection, random storage, buildings with unstable and non-fireproof materials, lack of commitment to periodic maintenance of alarm and extinguishing systems, and the lack of assurance of the validity of electrical connections inside Building.

PACDA relies on the commitment of institutions and companies to the safety requirements issued by them, and that non-compliance leads to accidents and loss of life and property.

A high-level delegation including the Wali of Muttrah, the chairman of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), members of Majlis Ash’shura, and the Municipal Affairs Committee had visited the site in Wadi Kabir industrial area where the fire broke out on Thursday.