Follow guidelines for ferrying chemical substances: EA

Muscat: The Environment Agency (EA) said that it is forbidden to import, export, transport, store, or handle any chemical substance unless it is packed in special packages according to the approved specifications and recognized in the Sultanate.

In all cases, the user is obligated to dispose of chemical waste waste, empty packages and any materials violating this at his expense and under supervision From the authority in accordance with the regulations in force.

The authority stated that anyone who violates the provisions of the Substance Handling and Chemicals Use Regulation or the regulations or decisions issued in implementation thereof shall be punished with imprisonment for a period not exceeding three years and a fine not exceeding RO5,000 or one of these two penalties and the chemical substance subject to the violation shall be confiscated and the penalty doubled upon Repeat the violation.