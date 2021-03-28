Follow Covid code or face fine, hotels, travel operators told

The Minister of Heritage and Tourism has issued a decision stipulating regulation for hotel establishments and travel and tourism operators who violate the decisions of the Supreme Committee on Covid-19.

A fine will be imposed on hotel establishments and travel agencies that violate the decisions issued by the committee, which will be doubled in case of repetition with the facility to be closed for a month. The ministry will collect the fines and transfer them to the account dedicated to the pandemic.

A fine of RO 2,000 against hotel establishments and travel and tourism agencies not registering on the (Sahala) platform, RO 1,000 if establishments fail to contract with a health institution to treat isolated cases that need medical intervention, RO 1,000 for failing to inform the Royal Oman Police and the Relief and Shelter Sector about cases that violate the requirements of institutional isolation, RO 1,000 for allowing isolated individuals to leave the facility or move between rooms or allowing visitors from outside, RO 500 for raising the prices of the hotel rooms designated for the institutional quarantine, RO 500 for failing to maintain the cleanliness of the facility and the quality of the services provided, RO 1,000 for giving permission to isolate more than one person in one room with no relationship, and others coming from the same flight or from the country they are travelling to, RO 1,000 for failure to disclose to the relief and shelter team about visitors who are required to be isolated, RO 1,000 fine if the property does not adhere to the guidelines on preventive measures against Covid-19 in hotel establishments and restaurants, cafes and workers, RO 1,000 if the property is not committed to allocating three of the rooms for affected cases.

The decision is based on SC guidelines that gave the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism the mandate to monitor the extent to which hotel establishments and travel and tourism offices comply with its decisions.

The mandate includes imposing fines and closing the establishments and offices of those who violate the decisions.

“The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism has the mandate to enter the hotel establishments and

travel and tourism offices to verify their compliance with the decisions of the SC. It will seek the assistance of the competent authorities in implementing the provisions of these decisions,” the decision said.

Vinod Nair

@vinot_nair