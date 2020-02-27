FOCUS ON OMAN-EU TIES

HH Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmood al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers, received on Thursday Hannah Neumann, Head of the Delegation for Relations with Arabian Peninsula in European Parliament, and the delegation, who are currently visiting the Sultanate. HH Sayyid Fahd highlighted the strong relations between the Sultanate and the European Union, and the keenness of the two sides to expand areas of cooperation, praising the role of the European Parliament in supporting many issues. – PHOTO BY MOHAMED AL RASHDI

Related