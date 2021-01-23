Focus on easing business procedures

Ridha bin Juma al Saleh, Chairman of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, (OCCI), has met with businesspersons in Al Dakhiliyah at the Chamber’s hall in Nizwa.

Eng Hamad bin Said al Rabkhi, head of the OCCI branch in the Governorate of Al Dakhiliyah, gave a speech in which he said: “The meeting comes as a culmination of the visions and ideas of the Board of Directors of the OCCI — in developing the Sultanate’s governorates economically and developing them in line with the developmental changes. During this, we seek to facilitate and simplify procedures to create a flexible economic and commercial environment for this sector, to play its role in assisting and revitalising the economic and commercial fields, while opening communication channels with business owners and engaging them in all economic activities and benefiting from their diverse experiences.

“We are also in the process of monitoring the opinions and observations of business owners and exchanging views to come up with a unified and ambitious formula for economic work in line with the changes and developments in the work arena. And coordination with the relevant authorities to reduce the different effects of these decisions.”

Ridha bin Juma al Saleh, Chairman of the Chamber, spoke about the challenges faced by the business owners in the economic and tourism fields and sought a mechanism for implementing projects easily and without complications.

He also dealt with the role the Chamber plays to review ministerial decisions, as well as studying the problems facing commercial activities, the challenges of the mining sector and crushers, and the Chamber’s role in supporting private companies in case there are ideas for establishing private companies through a feasibility study. The meeting witnessed interventions by the attendees that dealt with proposals related to investment opportunities in various aspects.

