Focus on change management

MUSCAT: The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates — Madayn, represented by Madayn Industrial Academy, organised on Monday a workshop on change management and business process reengineering. The workshop comes in line with the efforts made by Madayn in keeping with Oman 2040 Vision, and to integrate change management in Madayn’s activities and projects. Moderated by Dr Khamis al Muniri, Director General of Madayn Industrial Academy, the workshop aimed at familiarising the participants with the advanced methods adopted in change management and business process reengineering.

Madayn Industrial Academy was established in 2019 to provide training opportunities for the national cadres to enhance administrative, financial and technical skills, boost their skills and raise their productivity, provide value adding services to the investors in the industrial cities, provide new job opportunities for the national cadres. The academy organises a series of training programmes and events that address the trending topics and challenges locally and globally. Besides, the academy organises training-for-employment in cooperation with the concerned bodies in this field.

Madayn aims through the academy to develop the skills of the national cadres and complement the efforts made by the Sultanate to support training and Omanisation by providing scientific and practical training to the cadres in order to meet the needs of the industrial sector. Madayn also aims to employ and develop the services offered to the companies and factories, enhance partnership with the educational and training related bodies to benefit from their expertise in the field of human resource development, improve production processes, simplify work procedures, and carry out industry-related research and studies. — ONA

Related