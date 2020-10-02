Flights to 11 Indian cities under air bubble agreement: CAA

Muscat: The air bubble agreement between Oman and India is now in place, which will allow passengers with valid visas from both sides to travel freely.

Under the temporary agreement, airlines will be permitted to serve 11 Indian cities on an average of two flights a week per airline, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said.

These airlines are permitted with no more than 10,000 passengers a week from either sector, CAA said.

“Further widening the scope of international air connectivity, happy to announce that bilateral air bubble arrangement is now in place for flights between India and Oman. Carriers of India and Oman will operate between the two countries,” India civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri statement.

The agreement will be effective from October 1 till November 30. The designated carriers of both countries are now permitted to operate services between India and Oman with the following conditions:

Flights from Oman to India

Both Indian and Omani airlines while operating inbound flights into India can carry

the following passengers:

a) Indian nationals stranded in Oman;

b) All Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders holding passports of Oman;

c) Nationals of Oman (including diplomats) holding a valid visa issued by an Indian

Mission in any category covered under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)

guidelines dated June 30, as amended from time to time.

Flights from India to Oman

While operating outbound flights from India, both Indian and Omani airlines can carry the following passengers:

a) Nationals/residents of Oman;

b) Any Indian national holding a valid residency permit of Oman and

destined for Oman only. It would be for the airlines concerned to ensure

the Indian nationals are eligible to enter Oman before the issue of ticket/ boarding

pass to the Indian passenger.

2. The operations will be subject to strict adherence to the SOP issued by the

civil aviation authorities and other COVID19 related guidelines issued by the

authorities of both sides.

3. Tickets for the flights can be sold through the airlines’ website or through

sales agents or Global Distribution Systems.

Earlier, India extended the ban on normal international passenger flights till October 31 in wake of an unrelenting rise in coronavirus cases.

The circular said the suspension does not affect the operation of international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the DGCA.

Amid rising novel coronavirus cases in the country, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in India said that suspension on scheduled international commercial passenger services to and from the country has been extended till October 31. However, to allow gradual movement of passenger traffic, ‘Transport Bubble’ agreements have been signed with a number of countries. India has similar air bubble arrangements in place with the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Bhutan, Kenya, Canada, Iraq, Japan, Maldives, Nigeria, Qatar, and UAE. After a gap of two months due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown, India resumed domestic passenger flights on May 25. However, the average occupancy rate in Indian domestic flights has been around just 50-60 percent since May 25.