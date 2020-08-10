Flights at Muscat Airport down 46.3% in 2020

The number of passengers traveling through airports in the Sultanate (Muscat, Salalah, Sohar, and Duqm) till the end of May 2020 reached 3.59 million passengers.

Meanwhile, the number of flights landing and departing from Muscat, Salalah and Sohar International Airports till the end of May 2020 reached 24,555 flights, according to the latest data released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The total number of passengers at Muscat International Airport fell by 51 percent to 3.22 million passengers at the end of May 2020, over the same period of the previous year.

The total number of flights at Muscat International Airport also fell by 46.3 percent to 25,279 flights at the end of May 2020, from 47,104 flights for the same period of 2019.

The number of international flights at Muscat International Airport was 23,043 flights at the end of May 2020, falling 46.6 percent over the same period of 2019. The total number of international passengers at the Muscat International Airport also fell by 51.4 percent at the end of May 2020, reaching 2.98 million passengers. This included 1.48 million passenger arrivals, 1.48 million passenger departures, and 5,121 passenger transits.

Meanwhile, domestic flights at Muscat International Airport fell by 43.6 percent to 2,236 flights at the end of May 2020, against 3,963 flights for the same period of 2019.

The arrival and departure of domestic flights also dropped by 43.8 percent and 43.4 percent, respectively.

The total number of domestic passengers at Muscat International Airport fell by 45.2 percent to 239,969 passengers at the end of May 2020, against 438,038 passengers for the same period of the previous year. This included 118,995 passenger arrivals and 120,974 passenger departures, the NCSI report showed.

Meanwhile, according to the report, the total number of passengers at the Salalah International Airport fell by 44.2 percent to 286,880 passengers at the end of May 2020 compared to 514,446 passengers for the same period of 2019.

The total number of flights at Salalah International Airport fell by 45.8 percent to 2,364 flights compared to 4,358 flights in May 2019.

The total number of international flights at the Salalah International airport fell by 46.6 percent to 978 flights at the end of May 2020, while the number of domestic flights fell by 45.2 percent to 1,386 flights.

The total number of international passengers fell by 42.4 percent to reach 114,409 passengers, while the number of domestic passengers also fell by 45.4 percent to 172,471 passengers.

The total number of passengers at Sohar International Airport fell by 36.4 percent to 68,714 passengers for the period under study compared to 108,047 passengers for the same period of 2019.

The total number of flights at Sohar International Airport also fell 44.9 percent to 534 flights at the end of May 2020 compared to 970 flights in May 2019.

Duqm Airport saw a drop in the total number of domestic passengers by 37.8 percent to 14,539 passengers till the end of May 2020 compared to 23,371 passengers for the same period of 2019.

The total number of flights at Duqm Airport until the end of May 2020 reached 154, comprising a drop of 38.9% compared to 252 flights in 2019, the report showed. ONA