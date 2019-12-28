Flaw causes Mazda 3 cars to apply brakes

A flaw in its smart braking system (SBS) can lead the fourth generation Mazda3 vehicles to apply brakes automatically, the Japanese multinational automaker has said. The problem affects 35,390 cars in the US of the 2019 and 2020 models, but Mazda says it is not aware of any injuries or deaths as a result of the defect, Engadget reported. According to Reddit, posters report experiencing situations of the system activating while driving with nothing around, and note that while the system can be disabled, it appears to re-enable itself every time the car starts. If the issue on account to the bug crops up, the driver of the vehicle will notice their car has suddenly stopped and also an alarm will buzz with a message displayed on the in-car warning display.

