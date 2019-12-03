Fixed broadband Internet subscriptions surge 11.7%

MUSCAT: Total Internet subscriptions, excluding active mobile subscriptions, surged by 11.6 per cent in the Sultanate to touch 473,568 subscriptions by the end of October 2019, up from 424,284 until end of December 2018.

Of this, fixed broadband Internet connections, which have more than 256 Kbit/s speed, increased by 11.7 per cent to 471,457 connections by the end of October 2019, according to the latest data released by National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The number of active mobile broadband subscribers rose by 5.7 per cent to 4.347 million by end of October 2019, from 4.113 million subscribers until end of December 2018. Total fixed telephone lines rose by 5.3 per cent to 589,937 by the end of October 2019, from 560,326 subscribers until end of December 2018.

According to the NCSI report, the number of VOIP subscriptions lines surged by 15.1 per cent to 207,337 from 180,186 subscribers until end of December 2018. Further, Analogue fixed telephone rose by 0.2 per cent to 324,842 from 324,129 subscribers during the period under review. Public payphone connections remained unchanged at 6,801 whereas ISDN channels rose by 3.8 per cent to 49,352.

The total number of mobile subscribers fell by 2.6 per cent to 6.272 million by the end of October 2019, from 6,440 million subscribers until end of December 2018. Out of this, post-paid mobile connections increased by 2 per cent to 727,210 from 712,622 subscribers until end of December 2018. Post-paid mobile connections fell by 3.2 per cent to 5,545 million from 5,728 million until end of December 2018.

In addition, the number of subscribers of resellers rose by 23.5 per cent to 934,822 by end of October from 756,799 subscribers until end of December 2018. — ONA

Related