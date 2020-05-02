Local 

Five Asian expats arrested for theft, immoral activities

Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) in Muscat governorate arrested five Asian expatriates on charges of theft and forcing three female compatriots into immoral practices.

Police have taken legal action against the defendants.

