Fishing activities banned in Duqm Special Economic Zone

Muscat: Dr Hamad bin Saeed bin Sulaiman al Aufi, Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, issued a Ministerial Decree 310/2019 prohibiting the anchoring of boats and landing in the special economic zone in Duqm.

The decree prohibits landing of boats, loading, and unloading of fish on vehicles intended for transport on all sea coasts overlooking the boundaries of the Duqm Special Economic Zone (SEZAD), between Nafun in the north and Ras al Markaz in the south, further notice.

Article 2 states that fishermen and fish transporters shall be exempted from the ban at the fish landing site overlooking the village of Khalaf.

Activities at the village of Ras al Markaz are temporarily suspended until the completion of the fishing port in Duqm.