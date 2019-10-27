Muscat:In an online statement, the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries (MoAF) advised the fishermen and sea goers to avoid venture into the sea and follow the latest and updated bulletin on the tropical cyclone (Kyarr) from the National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Centre. Due to the tropical condition, rough sea state is expected over the coastal areas of South Al-Sharqiya, Al-Wusta and Dhofar with

maximum wave height between 3 and 5 meters with chances of seawater inundation over low-level

coastal areas.

The sea state will be rough to moderate over the rest of the coastal areas with maximum wave

height between 2 and 3 meters.