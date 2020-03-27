Local Main 

Fish market to close down in three governorates

Muscat: In view of the precautionary measures taken by the concerned authorities in the Sultanate to contain the spread of Covid 19, the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries (MOAF) has decided to close the fish markets in the governorates of North al Batinah, South al Batinah, South Sharqiyah from March 28 until further notice.

The ministry has coordinated with the directorates in the governorates to direct fishermen and fish traders towards alternative marketing options, and direct consumers to marketing outlets, fish companies, commercial centers available in every governorate.

The Muscat Municipality, in coordination with the concerned authorities, has closed the Mutrah Vegetables, Fruits & Fish market.

