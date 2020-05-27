Fish from Oman exported to 57 countries

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries said that fish from the waters of Oman were exported to 57 countries around the world in 2019, compared to 49 countries in 2015.

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) accounted for 35 percent of those exports, followed by 41 percent to Asia (non-Arab countries), four percent to South America, four percent to other Arab countries, seven percent to African countries, two percent to European Union, one percent to North and Central America, and three percent to other countries.

The UAE was the topmost fish importer last year, with 22 percent of the total Omani fish exports, with a quantity of 45,590 tonnes, with a value of RO 24,816 million, followed by Bangladesh with 16 percent with a quantity of 32,600 tonnes, with a value of RO 8,715 million, Thailand (11 percent) and Saudi Arabia (9 percent), Vietnam (6 percent), Egypt (5 percent), Brazil (4 percent), three percent each to Taiwan and the same to India.

The list also included countries including the Republic of Benin, Iraq, Turkey, South Korea, Libya, Malaysia, Switzerland, Canada, China, Spain, the Netherlands, Russia, Mauritius, and the Marshall Islands.

The ministry said in its annual report on fish statistics that the Sultanate’s fish exports during the past year amounted to about 205,367 tonnes, down from 16 percent from 2018 with a total value of RO104,357 million.

The South Sharqiyah came first in the list of fish exports accounting for 40 percent of the Sultanate’s total exports during the past year, with a quantity of 81,994 tonnes, while Muscat accounted for 32 percent of total exports.