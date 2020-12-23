First time in 8 months, Oman reports below 100 cases

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) in Oman reported 93 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 128, 236.

It may be noted that Oman reported more than 100 cases in a single day for the first time on April 13.

MOH reported one Covid 19-related death, taking the total death toll to 1,491.

The total recovery cases reached 120, 178, which is 93.7 percent of the total cases reported so far.

Eight people were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 77, including 36 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).