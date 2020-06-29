First Sri Lankan repatriation flight takes off

Muscat: As many as 290 stranded Sri Lankan nationals left for home on Sri Lankan Airlines flight UL 306, a repatriation service initiated by the Sri Lankan Embassy in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Relations, and the Presidential Secretariat, on Monday.

These are the first batch of the Sri Lankan nationals who had registered with the embassy in the aftermath of the COVID-19 outbreak.

They included those who had come on visit, pregnant, students, domestic helpers, job losers, people belonging to medical and personal emergency categories. The group also included Sri Lankan doctors who have completed their employment contracts and assignments in the Sultanate of Oman.

“All returnees will be undergoing mandatory quarantine on arrival in Colombo at Government quarantine centres free of charge and self-paid quarantine at hotels allocated by the Government authorities,” said OL Ameer Ajwad, Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Sultanate.

Omanis repatriated from Colombo

Stranded Omani nationals in Sri Lanka and a group of Sri Lankan doctors who are employed by the Ministry of Health in the Sultanate were also repatriated from Colombo to Muscat by the same flight that arrived in Muscat from Colombo the same day.

“We are grateful to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Health as well as the Immigration, PACA and Muscat International Airport Authorities of the Sultanate of Oman for their kind support and cooperation in facilitating smooth repatriation process both ways,” he added.