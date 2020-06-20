First repatriation flight for Filipinos departed Muscat for Manila this morning

More than 300 Filipinos bound for the Philippines flocked the Muscat International Airport early this morning as Oman Air Flight WY 2843 kicked off the initial repatriation flight for hundreds of Pinoy workers who lost their job in the Sultanate due to the pandemic.

Departing Muscat at 8:45 in the morning, the more than 9-hour flight to Manila was made possible because of the united efforts of the Philippine Embassy in Muscat, the Oman government and relevant authorities and officials of POLO, OWWA and Filipino Community Society in Oman.

Included in the flight are those who notified their intent to the Embassy of their wish to be repatriated many of which were propelled because their respective companies terminated their service while other’s contract already expired.

In an advisory released June 20, 2020, the Embassy shared, “The repatriation flight was facilitated by the embassy with the support of the Filipino community in Oman to address the requests for repatriation of Filipino nationals affected by the pandemic… As international commercial travel to and from Oman remains suspended, the special repatriation flight affords the opportunity for affected OFWs to return to the Philippines.”

“The Embassy shall endeavour to arrange for subsequent repatriation flights to assist the affected Filipinos. Advisories shall be issued as details of the repatriation flights are finalized,” the embassy added.

Photos by Annie B. Bangtegan / Filcosoc